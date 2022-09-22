Hertz plans to buy 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors

CNN—Hertz has announced it will be purchasing 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years.

It’s not the first time the company added electric vehicles to its fleet as it previously announced the acquisition of 100,000 Teslas and 65,000 Volvos.

Hertz plans to purchase all four of GM’s current electric vehicle line up which includes Chevrolet, Buick,

GMC and Cadillac.

The purchases will include everything from small and mid-sized cars, SUV’s and pickups.