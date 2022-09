FedEx announces higher shipping rates for 2023

Fedex has announced a shipping rate hike for 2023.

CNN—Fedex has announced a shipping rate hike for 2023.

The company will raise ground and express shipping rates by an average of 6.9% next year and freight rates will increase by an average of 6.9 to 7.9%.

Shares of the company dropped by 21% last Friday which is the biggest one day drop in company history.