COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A graphic circulating social media endorsing four candidates running for seats on the Richland Two Board of Trustees is in violation of state ethic laws, according to Richland School District Two.

School district officials says Richland Two did not create the graphic and does not endorse candidates. Officials also say the graphic makes it appear that Richland Two created the graphic and/or the district is endorsing the candidates.

According to school district officials, the use of the districts logo is a violation of state ethic laws as government resources cannot be used to influence an election and the graphic also violates the district’s registered Service Mark for the logo.

The district’s Communications Office is working to have the districts logo removed from the graphic.