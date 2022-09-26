Ford halts deliveries amid shortage of blue badges

CNN— America’s iconic automobile brand Ford is unable to make deliveries of some of its best-selling vehicles.

That’s because the automaker does not have enough of the blue oval Ford brand badges that go on the front of the vehicle.

Ford officials won’t say how many of the 40,000 vehicles stuck in inventory awaiting parts are due to the name plate shortage.

The company has tried some work-arounds, like using 3D printing to make the Ford insignia.

Supply chain issues like this one may account for some of the reasons why Ford’s stock is down 41% in 2022.