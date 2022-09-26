Man who fell from Columbia Convention Center identified by coroner

A suspect who died after falling from the Columbia Convention Center Saturday was identified as Harry D. Simms, 62, by the Richland County Coroner.

Authorities say Simms fell from the top of the upper level balcony following a car chase with law enforcement on Sept. 24.

Cayce police say two people were seen in a car after hours at 1:30 am at Guignard Park. Police say as the officer approached the car, the suspect left at a high rate of speed and crashed near the Convention center. The suspect then ran and fell to his death from the top of the center.

According to police, Simms was wanted on a non-extradition warrant in Georgia.