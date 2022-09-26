Myrtle Beach Police Department arrests wanted suspect and missing teen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WOLO) — Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested 19 year-old Jamal Davon Prince after deputies responded to suspicious activities of an unknown man walking and wearing a ski mask.

Authorities also apprehended a missing 16 year-old female from Sumter was found with Prince. The teenager had been missing since Sept. 19.

Both Prince and the teenager were located after midnight Saturday and were traveling in a stolen vehicle, say police.

Prince is being charged by the Myrtle Beach Police with harboring a runaway, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and giving false information.

The 19 year-old is being charged by the Sumter Police Department with malicious injury to property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol for an incident that occurred on Sept.13 where authorities say he shot at a parked vehicle.

Prince is also being charged for attempted murder after firing into a home located along Robney Drive and for a later shooting incident where he fired at an apartment complex off of Calhoun Street, say authorities.

No people were injured during any of the shootings.