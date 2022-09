Target hiring 100,000 workers for the holiday season

CNN—Target said its “deal days” will be held Oct. 6-8.

The company is also hoping to hire up to 100,000 people to help with the busy season.

The company also announced plans to extend its popular holiday price match guarantee this year.

The company also announced plans to extend its popular holiday price match guarantee this year.