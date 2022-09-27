Washington Street Deck construction postponed due to possible inclement weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia says they are postponing the Washington Street Deck construction project until Oct. 7-9 due to possible inclement weather.

In a press release, city officials say people will not be able to enter or exit the deck at 1100 Washington Street while it is closed.

The deck will reopen Oct. 10