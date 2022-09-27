Washington Street Deck construction postponed due to possible inclement weather

Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia says they are postponing the Washington Street Deck construction project until Oct. 7-9 due to possible inclement weather.

In a press release, city officials say people will not be able to enter or exit the deck at 1100 Washington Street while it is closed.

The deck will reopen Oct. 10

