City of Newberry’s Oktoberfest rescheduled for Oct. 15

The City of Newberry's annual Oktoberfest has been rescheduled as a precautionary measure due to Hurricane Ian.

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Newberry’s annual Oktoberfest has been rescheduled in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The event will now be held in downtown Newberry, Oct. 15 from 10 am-6 pm.

The “Fifth Friday” event has been postponed until Oct.14.

For more information, visit the Newberry Oktoberfest website at www.newberryoktoberfest.com.