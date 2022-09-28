Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Investigators say former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday.

Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters.

The former inmate was charged with hit and run with property damage and reckless driving.

Former inmate Ryan Turner was arrested last night after doing donuts on our yard & driving into the front steps of our HQ building. Turner, who has been with us 3 times, was charged with hit and run w/property damage & reckless driving. If convicted, we will welcome him again! pic.twitter.com/6jJ2qhIrZO — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) September 27, 2022