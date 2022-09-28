Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections

Former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday
Jessica Mejia,

Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters.

The former inmate was charged with hit and run with property damage and reckless driving.

