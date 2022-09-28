Kia recalls 70,000 SUV’s

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the car manufacturer’s Sorento and Sportage models from 2016 to 2023.

(CNN)— Kia is recalling almost 70,000 of their SUVs.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the car manufacturer’s Sorento and Sportage models from 2016 to 2023 are affected though its unknown how many of which vehicle.

According to the administration, owners of the vehicles are being advised to park outside over a faulty tow hitch that poses a fire risk.

In August, the manufacturer advised owners of certain telluride SUV models around 36,000 in total to park outside due to a similar issue.