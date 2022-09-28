Pet of the Week: Mercy!

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Mercy! She is our Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline.

This sweet lab-pittie mix is 8-years-old and was owner surrendered to the shelter at no fault of her own. Mercy is the perfect pooch for someone looking for a best furry friend to cuddle with, vent to, take for car rides, and give lots of love.

Mercy is very calm, well-mannered, and gentle, so shelter staff say she would be great for a family with kids. She grew up in a single-dog household, so staff believe she’d do best in a home with no more than one other dog.

The shelter is no place for a senior dog, and over the past few days, shelter staff have noticed Mercy is not eating like she normally does, likely due to the shelter environment. If you’d like to give Mercy her forever home, her adoption fee is only $50 and includes vaccinations, flea, tick, and heartworm prevention, along with her spay surgery, which has already been completed.

Visit 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212 to meet Mercy today!