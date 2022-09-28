SLED: Simpsonville man arrested for assault and voyeurism

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a 58 year-old man Tuesday for two counts of assault and battery 2nd degree and voyeurism.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says it arrested a 58 year-old man Tuesday for two counts of assault and battery, 2nd degree and voyeurism.

According to authorities, Matthew Andrew Foster, of Simpsonville, committed multiple acts of non-consensual touching of individuals.

On Nov. 15, 2020, police say Foster inappropriately touched a juvenile victim without their consent. The incident happened when the suspect was exiting the men’s restroom at a Dollar Tree, say officials.

SLED says additional incidents include the suspect reaching inside a parked vehicle and grabbing a victim’s breast, and recording an individual while they were using a bathroom stall.

The multiple offender is booked at Greenville County Detention Center.