Publix to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is donating $1 million to help with Hurricane Ian relief.

The company announced this morning that its donating funds to non-profit organizations including the American Red Cross and the United Way. The funds will help support relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian.

In addition, Publix is activating a company wide donation campaign on Sept. 30 for customers and associates to help anyone affected.

Donations of any amount can be made at the checkout.