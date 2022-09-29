Publix to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is donating $1 million to help with Hurricane Ian relief.
The company announced this morning that its donating funds to non-profit organizations including the American Red Cross and the United Way. The funds will help support relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian.
In addition, Publix is activating a company wide donation campaign on Sept. 30 for customers and associates to help anyone affected.
Donations of any amount can be made at the checkout.