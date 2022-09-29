SC Red Cross prepares for storms and sends volunteer to support Florida in wake of Ian

You can Download the free Red Cross Emergency app for real-time alerts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Red Cross is sending a disaster trained volunteer and relief supplies to Florida.

According to officials, a disaster trained volunteer from the South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross has deployed to support ongoing preparedness effort in Florida.

Here at home, Red Cross officials are urging you to prepare now if you haven’t already, for any storms that may come our way.

The Red Cross say you can download the free Red Cross Emergency app for real-time alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations and safety advice on hurricanes and other emergencies. Download the app by searching “American Red Cross” in your app store or by going to redcross.org/apps.