Target to donate largest disaster donation in company history

On Thursday, Target announced plans to donate $5 million towards the hurricane relief.

(CNN)— On Thursday, Target announced plans to donate $5 million towards the hurricane relief.

The donation will go towards the immediate needs of residents providing food, water and other essentials.

Walmart also announced it plans to donate up to $6 million for recovery and relief efforts.

That includes both cash grants and the donations of essential supplies.