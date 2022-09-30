Target to donate largest disaster donation in company history
(CNN)— On Thursday, Target announced plans to donate $5 million towards the hurricane relief.
The donation will go towards the immediate needs of residents providing food, water and other essentials.
Walmart also announced it plans to donate up to $6 million for recovery and relief efforts.
That includes both cash grants and the donations of essential supplies.