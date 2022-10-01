Unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa fired

The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills has been fired after it was found he made “several mistakes” in his evaluation, a league source told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques on Saturday.

Tagovailoa had been evaluated for a concussion during the Bills game after he hit the back of his head on the ground and appeared shaky. But the quarterback was cleared to remain in the game and to play Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was taken to a hospital Thursday after hitting his head on the turf while being sacked by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter. Tagovailoa remained on the turf for roughly 12 minutes before he was carted off the field on a stretcher and eventually taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a concussion and neck injury.

Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion and is in the protocol with no timetable for a return, according to the Dolphins.

The Dolphins said Tagovailoa passed multiple concussion evaluations — including one at halftime of the Bills game and each day leading up to Thursday’s game, according to NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills.

The NFL Players Association initiated its right to request a review of the league’s concussion protocol following Sunday’s game. Sills told ESPN’s Stephania Bell on SportsCenter earlier Saturday that an “active review” was ongoing.