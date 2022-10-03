CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to brands of brie and camembert cheese

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas.

More than 20 brands of brie and camembert cheese sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 across the U.S. and Mexico have been recalled.

A total of six illnesses were reported and five people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC advises individuals to throw away the recalled cheese and clean any surfaces or objects that have touched the infected food.

Pregnant people who contract the disease may experience these symptoms: Fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. Non-pregnant people may also experience those symptoms, in addition to a headache, stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion, and convulsions.

Symptoms usually start within two weeks after ingesting the contaminated food, but can start 10 weeks later.

More information is available on CDC.gov and the Federal Drug Administration’s recall page.