SC Highway Patrol: Vehicle collision in Newberry leaves one man dead

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Newberry County Coroner’s Office are investigating a one car motor vehicle collision on Sept. 30 that left one man dead.

The incident occurred on Holy Trinity Church in the late evening hours.

Officials say the deceased, Paul Edward Goldsberry, 61, of Pomaria South Carolina, was not wearing a seat-belt during the accident.

Investigators are still looking into the collision.