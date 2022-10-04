SLED: Three Saluda County suspects arrested for death of elderly adult

KELLE NICOLE BEDENBAUGH Courtesy: Saluda County Detention Center/ Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh

PAM BURKETT Courtesy: Saluda County Detention Center/ Pam Burkett

Brett Allen Burkett Courtesy: Saluda County Detention Center/ Brett Allen Burkett

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested three Saluda County suspects for the death of an elderly adult.

Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, was charged with exploitation and abuse or neglect resulting in the death of an vulnerable adult. Bedenbaugh acted as the victim’s caregiver.

Authorities with the Saluda Police Department say Bedenbaugh also fraudulently obtained up to $1,000 from the victims bank account for her own personal gain.

Brett Allen Burkett, 27, and Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62, were both charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death.

All suspects were arrested by SLED agents after being asked to investigate by the Saluda Police Department.