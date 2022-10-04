South Carolina roads mostly cleared after Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says that crews have finished clearing most of the roads covered with sand and debris from Hurricane Ian. A few roads may still be closed for safety purposes.

Officials are urging anyone with damaged property to begin cleanups as soon as possible and file a claim with their insurance company.

The SC Emergency Management Division asks the public to use the following tips as a guideline during the recovery process:

• Document all damage for your insurance claim. Take pictures and save receipts.

• Contact your county emergency manager or a debris removal company to find the best waste management options available. Call 800-451-1954 for free help with debris cleanup and removal. Crisis Cleanup is a non-profit organization coordinating local volunteers to help with storm recovery efforts.

• Remove and discard items that cannot be washed or disinfected.

• Most common household cleaning supplies can be used. Follow the directions listed on the label.

• Thoroughly clean all hard surfaces that could have come into contact with storm surge or floodwaters.

• Stay away from dangling power lines and metal fences. Be careful when clearing fallen trees as they may have wires tangled in them.

• Wear sturdy shoes or boots, protective eyewear and helmet, along with work gloves, to protect yourself from broken glass, loose nails, shards of metal and other debris that could injure you.

• Keep a first aid kit close by for minor cuts and scrapes. Seek medical attention for any serious injury.

• The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs offers the “Recovering from a Disaster” guide available at consumer.sc.gov

Use the Damage Assessment tool in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app to submit a report to SCEMD.