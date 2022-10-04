Sumter Police to hold annual National Night Out today

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is encouraging everyone to take part in their National Night Out tonight.

Police are asking homeowners to turn on their porch lights at 7 pm in recognition of the annual event.

National Night Out aims to help build better relationship between neighbors, communities, and law enforcement.

To take part in the event, individuals are asked to let porch lights shine from 7 pm to 9 pm in recognition of National Night Out and support of positive police and community partnerships.

Sumter, let your porch lights shine from 7-9 tonight in recognition of National Night Out and support of positive police and community partnerships. #NationalNightOut #SumterSC #SumterPD #CrimePrevention pic.twitter.com/fVwMxTsEw6 — Sumter Police Dept. (@sumterscpolice) October 6, 2020