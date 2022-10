Military Matters: Debt relief for veterans affected by hurricanes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The VA is offering debt relief for vets who were victims of recent hurricanes Fiona and Ian.

For suspension of benefit debt, veterans and beneficiaries can contact the VA Debt Management Center.

Visit abccolumbia.com for a link to the debt portal.