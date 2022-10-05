SLED investigating school threats

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the State Law Enforcement Division say they are looking into several reports at school shootings across the state which were determined to be hoaxes.

Wednesday morning shootings were reported at at least eight different schools.

In a statement SLED officials say, “The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is aware of school threats across South Carolina. SLED is evaluating the credibility of these threats.

While at this time the threats are believed to be a hoax, SLED encourages each jurisdiction to take any and all threats seriously. SLED is actively working with our state and federal law enforcement partners. If you have any information about these threats, please call local law enforcement.”

Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says the reports were all part of a Tik Tok challenge.