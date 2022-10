Twitter upgrade includes new multi-media feature

Twitter could soon be getting more complex than the good old 280 character tweet.

The social media giant unveiled a new feature that allows users to combine text, GIFS, photos and videos in a single tweet.

Prior to this only one type of media could be used per tweet but now up to four forms can be sent.

This new feature is available for iOS and Android owners.