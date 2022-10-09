Fort Jackson basic trainee dies after found unresponsive in barracks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to Fort Jackson, an 18-year-old basic combat training soldier from 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment was found unresponsive in her barracks area on Friday night.

Emergency personnel performed life saving measures on the training soldier and transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The command is conducting a 48 hour training stand down.

“A loss of a teammate is never easy,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly. “We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones. We are providing comfort and assistance to everyone who knew her.”

Fort Jackson officials says unrelated to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise, an investigation into the cause of the death is underway.