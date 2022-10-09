Inmate in Sumter County escapes jail overnight

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An inmate escaped from jail overnight, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say detention staff verified that Lance Michael Alberti escaped from the jail late last night and was discovered during inmate accountability early this morning.

Deputies utilized drones and K9s and verified that Alberti made it through a wooded area behind the Detention Center. Tracking dogs found discarded items from Alberti but were unable to locate him. Alberti was originally brought into the Sumter County Detention Center under a false name late Friday night, October 7, 2022, for a Sumter City shoplifting offense. During the booking process, his true identity was verified.

Detention officers then confirmed an outstanding warrant by Probation and Parle and applied a hold. Alberti was also charged for providing false identity. On Saturday morning, his bond was

denied pending the extradition process for his outstanding warrant.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has paused the search having information that Alberti has possibly left the area. Sheriff Dennis explained, “I commend

my detention officers and deputies’ efforts this morning in quickly piecing together the actions that Alberti took and securing the area. In verifying certain facts, we fully believed the residents in the immediate area were not in any danger. We are coordinating with other agencies and believe that he will be back in custody soon.”