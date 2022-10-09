Man behind bars after pursuit that led to crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, One man is behind bars who fled from deputies, leading to a collision that sent on deputy to the hospital.

On Saturday, October 8th deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle at Gazbah Gas Station on 6200 Farrow Rd. When deputies approached, they smelled what they believed to be the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Upon contact, the driver fled and led deputies on a pursuit.

Investigators identified the driver as 30 -year-old Eugene Ivery III. Ivey ultimately pulled over where he was arrested without incident. Deputies say a large amount of marijuana was located in the vehicle and Ivery had a suspended license.

During the pursuit, two deputies collided with each other, causing one to be admitted to a local hospital. SC Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. Ivery was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving.

Investigators also say Ivery was currently out on bond for a murder charge. He and his brother were charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death at a home on Faraway Drive in August 2018. Ivery was arrested in September 2018 but released in March 2020 on bond.

“Ivery has a lengthy history of violent crime,” Sheriff Lott said. “This is yet another example of catch and release. If he were behind bars where he should be, he wouldn’t be endangering the public and my deputies by fleeing. He has demonstrated time and time again that he is a danger to the public and maybe they will keep him in jail this time.”