Average gas price $3.26 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The average cost of a gallon of gas in Columbia has risen.

Gas prices in the area are five cents higher than they were a week ago averaging at $3.26 a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are 8.1 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and 31.4 cents higher than they were a year ago.

The national average price of a gallon has also risen by 13.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.92.