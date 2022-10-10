Take part in HUSH No More’s Against Domestic Violence Day & the Domestic Violence Walk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join one non-profit organization’s fight against domestic violence at two events this week!

HUSH No More’s Against Domestic Violence Day starts this Thursday at 4 p.m. at the State House.

Their Domestic Violence Awareness Walk is this Saturday from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Riverfront Park at 312 Laurel Street.

Curtis spoke with HUSH No More’s Executive Director Dr. Vanessa Guyton, along with volunteer and survivor Ki’Erin Russell about how their efforts help the victims of domestic violence and how the non-profit is spreading awareness.

To register and volunteer for the State House event, visit its Eventbrite page.

If you want to register or volunteer for the Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, visit HUSH No More’s website.

You can also call them at (888) 285-2161.