Local Living: A look at some weekend festivals in the Midlands

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, the ‘Best of SC Craft Beer Festival’ is Saturday October 15, 2022.

The South Carolina Brewers Guild is hosting the event.

It will take place at Junction 800 from 2 to 5 pm.

Organizers say there will be tastings from South Carolina Craft Breweries from across the state.

Live music and food will also be offered.

For more information click here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/best-of-sc-craft-beer-festival-tickets-375532336327?fbclid=IwAR1aTdsZvrPuSLSheLEzjI4N0VzoRZOLy2NMHuMbsDO0GL2dFoGN8mFeHbo

The Rosewood Art & Music Festival is set for this weekend.

It takes place Saturday October 15, 2022 in Rosewood off South Holly Street from 11am-6pm.

Organizers say the free event will offer multiple stages for live entertainment, arts, poets, music and more.

For more information click here http://rosewoodfestival.com/