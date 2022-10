Rookie officer accused of shooting unarmed teen is fired

(ABC News) San Antonio, Texas — We turn now to fallout after the police shooting of an unarmed teenager was caught on body camera footage in San Antonio , Texas.

The young man’s family says he’s fighting for his life at last check listed in stable condition.

In the meantime, the rookie police officer who is accused of shooting multiple rounds at the teenagers car has now been fired.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.