Biden administration invests $80 million in public school nutrition

Washington, DC (WOLO) — Some of you may remember the 2001 ‘ No child left behind’ law that held school accountable if students were not measuring up scholastically. Well, Tuesday the Biden – Harris administration implemented a new system for students in schools. This time the goal is to address food insecurity that can in many cases, keep a child’s mind more on his stomach than on the work in front of him.,

The president making good on a promise to make sure that every child has a nutritious plate of food on their table while they are in school. Tuesday President Biden gave $50 million dollars to fund new food service equipment, adding to the $30 million dollars that was given to schools earlier this year.

Officials with the United Department of Agriculture (USDA), who is partnering with others in the community advocating for children nutrition say the millions of dollars in funds will not only help make school lunches healthier, and give schools more adequate ways to store fresh food, but will as a result, improve food safety.

During National School Lunch Week, which runs through October 14, 2022, is the perfect time for people to be more aware of how much programs like this are needed, especially during a period where inflation is hitting everything from groceries to gas. The administration says this investment into the America’s schools is part of their national strategy to put an end to childhood hunger and lessen the amount of diet related diseases that can arise from unhealthy eating by the year 2030.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack released a statement saying,

“Ensuring access to nutritious school meals is one of the best investments we can make in our fight to end child hunger and improve health,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “As we celebrate the valiant efforts of school nutrition professionals across the country this National School Lunch Week, USDA is doubling down on our commitment to helping schools overcome challenges including higher food prices and continued supply chain disruptions. These additional resources will allow schools to provide healthy, appealing meals by meeting vital food service equipment needs.”

To see where South Carolina stands on the list of states that are getting grants from the USDA you can click on the link provided here giving you a state-by-state breakdown.