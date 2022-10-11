Columbia Fireflies & CPI Security help renovate Greenview Park for youth

Greenview Park’s softball and t-ball fields are undergoing a makeover Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 11 am-3 pm with help from the Columbia Fireflies and CPI Security.

Employees from both organizations plan to paint dugouts, fix bleachers, and repair field surfaces. Fireflies Team President Brad Shank says, “We want all kids in Columbia to be able to have access to a community field, so they can stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle, as well as experience the benefits of being a part of a team…”

Officials say the renovation’s aim is to enhance youth’s sport experiences and give kids a safe, updated park to play at.