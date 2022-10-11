SC Trucking Association: Free cookouts for truck drivers tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Trucking Association staff and crew volunteers are providing free cookouts Oct.12 for truck drivers at two weight stations from 10 am- 3 pm.

The event is to recognize drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

The cookouts will happen at the Dorchester County weigh-in-motion facility and the Northbound Anderson Scales at mile marker 9 on I-85.

The association says there are 109,000 licensed drivers here in South Carolina. Those employees are part of a nationwide network of truck drivers who transport over 10 billion tons of goods annually.