SCDOR: South Carolina issues tax relief due to Hurricane Ian

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Due to Hurricane Ian, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is issuing a tax relief for extension filers.

They have extended the deadline for extension filers to file Individual Income Tax returns to February 15, 2023.

This tax relief comes after the Internal Revenue Service postponed the deadline due to the effects of the storm.

If you’re an extension filer, The Department of Revenue encourages you to file your 2021 tax returns before October 17 this year.

This is so you can receive the South Carolina tax rebate before December 31.

If you don’t file before the 17th, you won’t receive your rebate until March 2023.

For more information on what you need to file, visit SCDOR’s website.