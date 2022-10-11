U.S. could lose 175,000 jobs a month

(CNN)— The United States could be on the verge of losing tens of thousands of jobs. Bank of America warns the Federal Reserve’s aggressive inflation-reducing policies could also slow the job market.

The company says the economy could start losing 175,000 jobs a month, throughout much of 2023.

Bank of America believes a recession will begin in the first half of next year with the unemployment rate climbing to 5.5%. That’s 1% higher than what the Federal Reserve expects.