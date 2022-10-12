CDC signs off on Covid-19 booster for children ages 5 through 11

CNN— The Center for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Wednesday on the use of updated covid-19 boosters shots for children as young as five.

Earlier today, the FDA also expanded their emergency use authorization to include that age group.

The move means children and teens can get boosters of Moderna and Pfizer/Biontech as long as they’re at least two months past their primary series vaccine or last booster dose.

The boosters target the original coronavirus strain as well as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.