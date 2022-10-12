Disney raises ticket prices at California park

CNN— Ahead of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration next year, the house of mouse has once again raised its ticket prices.

The company raised ticket prices in every category to its parks in Anaheim, California including the Disney genie plus and lightning lane services.

The company normally raises ticket prices every October and there has been a 36% rise during the past five years.

The jump is around $10 more for each tier of single park tickets.