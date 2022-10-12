No bond for man accused of killing family members in Richland, Horry Counties

Horry Co., SC (WPDE)–The man accused of killing an Atlantic Beach councilman and two of his family members appeared in bond court Wednesday morning.

The court has no jurisdiction to set bond and Matthew DeWitt, 25, will go before a circuit court judge.

His court date is set for Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Horry County Judicial Center.

DeWitt was charged with murder and possession of a weapon of during a violent crime, according to online records.

James DeWitt, II, and Gloria DeWitt, both 52, were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Richland County. Natasha Stevens, 52, was found dead at a home on Highway 319 in Conway.

According to arrest warrants, Stevens was shot multiple times, which caused her death. They added that investigation evidence included a Post-Miranda confession from Dewitt.