SC Attorney General: Richland County School District One employee arrested for misuse of funds

A former Richland County School District One Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy, was arrested by SC Law Enforcement Division agents for allegedly spending school funds for personal use.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Richland County School District One Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy, was arrested by SC Law Enforcement Division agents for allegedly spending school funds for personal use.

Authorities say Braddy, 43, embezzled over $23,170.41 for his own personal use. If convicted, Braddy faces potential incarceration of up to 54 years in prison.

The twelve count indictment was handed down by the State Grand Jury following several instances where Braddy misused funds: used RCSD1’s P-cards to book rooms for himself at a Hilton Garden Inn and forged invoices from the hotel; rented a vehicle for personal use instead of using the funds to deliver personal protective equipment for schools during the COVID crisis; continued to use the district funded vehicle after his resignation from RCSD1 for personal use; and created a false purchase order to route school district funds to a fake company and account under the control of a person connected to him.

The State Grand Jury charged Braddy with one count of Misconduct in Office; three counts of Embezzlement, Value Less than $10,000; one count of Embezzlement, Value More than $10,000; four counts of Use of Official Position for Personal Gain; and three counts of Forgery.

Braddy resigned in May 2021 from his position after the school district demanded he resign on grounds of insubordination.