Tips on how to protect your 401K

CNN— We are officially in a bear market, and economists say it’s likely markets will remain volatile for a while.

A jittery Wall Street coupled with soaring inflation and interest rates, has some Americans worried about their nest egg.

What can you do now to protect your portfolio?

In today’s consumer watch, we take a look at some money tips for the concerned investor.