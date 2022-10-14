Cards Against Humanity unveils clam-flavored mayonnaise

The adult humor fill-in-the-blank party game "Cards Against Humanity" is out with a cringe-worthy new promotional product: clam-flavored mayonnaise.

CNN— The adult humor fill-in-the-blank party game “Cards Against Humanity” is out with a cringe-worthy new promotional product: clam-flavored mayonnaise.

Clam-o-naise is the latest in a long line of similarly strange promotional stunts by the game.

The product is on sale at Target stores nationwide for $9.99.

Every jar comes with 30 all new game cards.

There’s also a mystery prize buried in the mayonnaise. Fans can win actual pearls, clam-themed vacations, and even a car.