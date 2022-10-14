Health insurance premiums expected to rise

CNN— Health insurance premiums are expected to join the long list of items that are going up in price.

Experts say most employees should expect to pay more for health coverage and out-of-pocket doctors visits next year.

Patients will have to look closely during their open enrollment period which typically runs Oct-Nov.

On top of that, hospitals, doctors and other providers were seeing patients put off their routine check ups or tests during the pandemic so now they are often sicker when they return to the office for a visit.