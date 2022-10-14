Netflix to launch basic subscription with commercials November 3

You will soon be able to get a Netflix subscription for less if you're willing to put up with some ads.

Thursday the streaming giant unveiled its “basic with ads” tier.

The new option will feature much of the content already available on its basic plan but it will also air commercials before and during the TV series or movies.

Viewers can expect to see an average of four to five minutes of commercials per hour.

The new tier is slated to be available starting November 3.