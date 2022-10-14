Tips to keep gas, grocery costs down

(ABC News) — As consumer prices continue to rise with inflation hovering at 8.2%, the average American household is spending nearly $445 each month to cover the same goods and services as last year.

Food experienced the largest annual increase in over four decades since February 1981, with costs increasing 11.2% in the 12-month period ending September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the grocery store for example, dairy products and coffee are up almost 16%. The price of a carton of eggs is about 30% higher than where it was a year ago.

Overall, within the “food at home” category — grocery store food products purchased for cooking or eating at home — prices rose 13% over the last year, the largest increase since 1979.

Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert, shared her tips for saving on groceries with “Good Morning America,” to help consumers keep costs down at checkout.

Eat vegetarian

“You might find that poultry, meats, and fish have increased more in price than vegetables and other items, like rice and pasta,” Bodge said. “If that’s the case in your area, you could save a bundle by eating [vegetarian meals] a couple of nights a week.”

Use coupon sites to save

“You might think of coupon sites for clothing and tech, but not for food, when in fact coupon sites like CouponCabin.com have offers for grocery delivery, like $25 off $35 or more at Instacart or $55 off $99 or more,” she said of the simple at-your-fingertips savings option.

Don’t buy pre-cut produce

Buy fruits and vegetables whole and prepare them at home. “You’re paying for labor when you buy pre-cut,” she explained. Look low and high on store shelves “You’re more likely to find better deals on the lowest and highest shelves. Brands pay for prime real estate at eye level, but there are hidden gems in less visible spots,” Bodge suggested. Read between the price tags “You can determine whether or not an item is a good deal by comparing the cost-per-unit rather than the actual price,” she said, explaining that the sticker price doesn’t always reflect the total value. Join loyalty programs Bodge advised using rewards programs — sticking to the stores where you shop most often — which may “offer a free way to earn points towards future purchases.” “They offer exclusive deals and some will even allow you to qualify for free things, like a free turkey at Thanksgiving or a free gas card,” she said.

Credit cards with grocery perks

“Using the right credit card to buy your groceries could earn you some serious cash back. Cards with annual fees typically have more generous cash-back [offers], like 4% or more on food from American Express Gold, but there are some fee-free cards that offer this, including the Bread Cashback American Express from Bread Financial, which offers 2% cashback on all purchases,” she said. “Another good fee-free card is the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa, which allows you to earn 5% on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases.”

Buy frozen

“In certain cases,” Bodge said, this tactic “can be a big money-saver.”

“I find this especially with fish and certain vegetables,” she added. “Plus, frozen has a longer shelf life.”

Buy generic

“You can save 20% or more by doing this and you’ll find that many of the ingredient listings match the brand name word for word,” Bodge said. “In fact, store brands or generics are often made in the same factories as the name brand.”

Buy seasonal produce