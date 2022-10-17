Busch Light announces limited-edition “dog brew”

Busch Light announced today that it's expanding it's selection with a limited-edition turkey-flavored "dog brew."

CNN—Busch Light announced today that it’s expanding it’s selection with a limited-edition turkey-flavored “dog brew.”

According to Busch, it’s non-alcoholic and consists of turkey, sweet potato, sweet basil, peppermint leaves, tumeric, ginger and water.

Four packs of the beverage are available on Busch’s website for $15.

The selection isn’t the first time the company has offered for four legged friends— it’s first batch of “dog brew” sold out within 24 hours back in 2020.