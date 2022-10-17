Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for 13 year-old Kylee Chandler

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is searching for 13 year-old Kylee Chandler. Chandler weighs 120 pounds and is 5’2″.

She was last seen Sept. 16 when she left her home.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, authorities ask to please call Investigator Cobb at (803) 673-0013.