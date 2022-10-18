Clemson goes for ACC record Saturday against Syracuse

The Clemson-Syracuse game matches two of the top quarterbacks in the country who enter the contest with similar statistics this season. Syracuse signal caller Garrett Shrader is averaging 289.0 total yards of offense, including 239.0 per game passing and 50.0 rushing. Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei is averaging 286.0 total yards of offense, including 237.9 passing and 48.1 rushing.

Clemson leads the series vs. Syracuse, 8-2, and is seeking its fifth consecutive victory against the Orange. This will be the eighth time in 11 meetings that Clemson has entered the game as a top 5 team. Last year, QB DJ Uiagalelei passed for 181 yards and one touchdown as the Tigers held off the Orange, 17-14, in the Dome.

Clemson is tied with Florida State (1992-2001) with the longest ACC home win streak at 37 games and can stand alone with a win in Death Valley on Saturday.