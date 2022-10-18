Keenan H.S. student accused of verbal threat arrested

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 15 year old has been arrested after authorities say he made a verbal threat to a staff member. Officials tell ABC Columbia News, Tuesday the Keenan High School Student threatened to “shoot up” the school.

As a result, Deputies arrested the teenager now charged with Student Threats. The student has been taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

